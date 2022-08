Cacher le communiqué de presse Montrer le communiqué de presse

ATTENTION FERRARI OWNERS

The following vehicles are currently affected by an URGENT Airbag Safety Recall

Model Year 2009 - California

Model Year 2010 - California and 458 Italia

Model Year 2011 - California and 458 Italia

Model Year 2012 - 458 Italia, 458 Spider, FF and California

Model Year 2013 - 458 Italia, 458 Spider, FF, F12berlinetta and California

If the passenger-side front airbag is deployed, a defective inflator produced by Takata can send sharp metal fragments toward the vehicle occupants, resulting in injury or death.

Replacement airbags are now available. Please contact your nearest Authorized Ferrari Dealer to make an appointment to have the FREE repair performed on your vehicle.

Please take the time to see if your vehicle is subject to this recall by immediataly checking the VIN number of your vehicle using one of the following steps:

1. Visit the NHTSA recall website

https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

2. Visit the Ferrari website recall lookup

https://auto.ferrari.com/en_US/owners/car-part-services/

3. Contact your nearest Authorized Ferrari Dealer

https://auto.ferrari.com/en_US/car-dealers/

4. You may also contact Ferrari North America directly at (201) 816-2668

Ferrari is unaware of any such incidents in Ferrari vehicles at this time, but that does not lessen the urgency of this recall. Remember, the recall repair is FREE.