Cacher le communiqué de presse Montrer le communiqué de presse

PEUGEOT announces its new model: the PEUGEOT 408.

The PEUGEOT 408 will be a brand new model in the Lion Brand range. Unexpected, it is a new species of PEUGEOT: in an original way, it combines the characteristic codes of SUVs with a dynamic Fastback silhouette.

Both in terms of design and engineering, the search for high efficiency and the desire to offer new experiences were at the heart of the development of the new PEUGEOT 408. Aimed at those for whom the automobile is a pleasure, the 408 brings an unprecedented Allure to the PEUGEOT family.

A global car, the new PEUGEOT 408 will be unveiled towards the end of June 2022.